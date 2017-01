ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan resumed hearing of Panama Papers case on Wednesday.

A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is hearing the case.

PTI’s counsel Naeem Bukhari will complete his arguments today after that other parties will present their point of views.

Bukhari while quoting Sharif family said that before 2006 the bearer certificate was with Qatar family. He said that the Sharif family had to proof that their each and every act was according to law.