Panamagate case: SC will not set example by disqualifying PM Nawaz over speeches

ISLAMABAD: Resuming hearing of the Panamagate case on Tuesday, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa told the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to knock at the doors of accountability courts if it wishes to receive a judgement on the basis of National Accountability Bureau investigations. The court said that it would not set any example by disqualifying prime minister over speeches.

A five-member bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed the hearing in which Justice Aijaz-ul-Ahsan said that the decision of PM’s innocence will be taken after going through the evidence.

He asked how Nawaz Sharif’s children can be held accountable when their father transferred the money abroad.

Justice Khosa apologised for the remark he made on Monday in which he had said to the PTI’s lead counsel Naeem Bokhari, “If we start disqualifying people under this pretext, no one will be spared, not even your clients.”

The judge had been referring to the PTI’s call for disqualification of holders of public office on the basis of statements which are contradictory in nature under Articles 62 and 63.

PTI’s lawyer Naeem Bokhari presented in court an investigative report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Rehman Malik.

Bokhari alleged that the report proves money laundering allegations against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

In response, the court reminded Bokhari that the Panamagate case is restricted to the London flats. Justice Gulzar remarked that how could Rehman Malik make report as his own name is also in Panama Leaks.

Justice Aijaz Afzal advised PTI counsel Naeem Bokhari to approach NAB to reopen the Hudaibiyah Paper Mills case. He added that the SC could direct NAB to investigate cases, but it is not in the apex court’s jurisdiction to ask the NAB to investigate references. “The sanctity of the court needs to be maintained at all costs, do not take us out of our parameters,” he warned. “We will only hear the case within the limits of Article 184/3,” Justice Aijaz said. Article 184 pertains to the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, the court reminded Bokhari that a ruling cannot be based on newspaper clippings submitted as ‘evidence’, to which the PTI counsel responded saying that the court has ruled on the basis of newspaper clippings in the past.

Justice Azmat Saeed asked Bokhari if any other court in the world has given a ruling based on the Panama Papers to which the PTI’s lead counsel responded saying that the SC should take the first step and set an example.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawyer Naeem Bukhari said that we only have one Supreme Court which is in Pakistan. He said a lawyer has nothing to do with judicial verdicts.

Sharif family’s lawyer told the court that Lahore High Court had disposed of Federal Investigation Agency’s FIR over which, Justice Aijaz-ul-Ahsan said that the bench cannot give verdict on dismissed FIA’s report.

Justice Aijaz directed PTI counsel to satisfy court that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should have appealed over Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.—INP