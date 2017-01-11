Karachi cop killed in attack

KARACHI: A policeman was killed in the wee hours of Wednesday in Lasbela.

Speaking to the press SP Jamshed Tahir Noorani, Khalid (30) was targeted at Nishtar Road by assailants, he further informed that the deceased was posted at Counter Terrorism Department Guard Headquarter.

SP Noorani said that the incident appears to be a case of personal enmity.

According to reports at the crime scene, two shells of 9mm pistol were found. Meanwhile, IG Sindh AD Khawaja has taken notice of the incident and has demanded an enquiry report a DIG.

Earlier a man died and two police officials were injured when unknown men attacked the Taimuria police station near Five Star Chowrangi on Friday.

According to details, the unknown men hurled a grenade at the police station, injuring an assistant sub-inspector. An exchange of fire that followed injured a traffic police officer near Five Star Chowrangi who tried to stop the men. A passerby caught in the exchange of fire succumbed to his wounds.

The injured officials were transferred to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment.

According to the initial investigation, a 9mm weapon was used in both attacks. Officials added that the two terrorists rode a motorcycle– none of them wore a helmet, though one covered his face with a handkerchief.