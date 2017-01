ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that Islamabad would be made the world’s beautiful city and added students are the future of Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony held to hand over 200 buses under the Prime Minister Education Reforms Programme Islamabad on Thursday, he said that each school in the capital should have its own bus for transporting pupils.

The prime minister said that a bypass would also be built in Bara Kahu to save travel time of students.