All attempts by PTI at defaming 3rd time elected PM will fail miserably: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said all attempts by PTI at defaming the third time elected Prime Minister of Pakistan will fail miserably.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court today, she said Nawaz Sharif has always opted for the politics of principles and service of the masses.

She said Courts make decisions on the basis of evidence not lies and allegations.

She urged the PTI chief to focus on fulfilment of promises that he had made with the people of Khyber Pakhtun Khwa for which he will be accountable. The Minister said PTI chief is used to the politics of blame game and sit ins but this time before the apex court of the country he will have to produce solid proofs for his fabricated stories and lies and the people of Pakistan will hold him accountable for hampering development process and defaming the elected Prime Minister.—INP