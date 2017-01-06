PM’s advisor Amir Muqam IIUI president discuss educational cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister, Engineer Amir Muqam called on Dr. Ahmad Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) at varsity’s new campus on Thursday and discussed educational cooperation.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to expanding university’s distance learning education program to the areas of KP were also discussed.

Premier’s Advisor hailed IIUI’s role in promotion of education and said that a large number of students from KP acquiring quality education in the light of Islamic teachings at the university.

He said that present government is focusing on access of education to the students of remote areas. He added that educated youth is an omen of country’s bright future.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh said on the occasion that university will be found always available in terms of cooperation for promotion of education. He said that education is the best source of curbing the prevailing challenges of extremism and poverty. IIUI President also lauded the government for its special focus on improvement of education. He told Engr. Amir Muqam that university is playing active role in dissemination of Islam’s message of peace and tranquility and it has also organized various conferences and seminars in this regard.

Meeting was also attended by Director Academics, IIUI, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily, Director General, IIUI, Khalid Mehmood Raja and Advisor to President IIUI, Dr. Aziz ur Rehman. INP