PM Nawaz says Kashmir integral part of Pakistan’s identity

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said the world needs to tell India “enough is enough” with regard to its policy towards the freedom movement in held Kashmir.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of two-day international parliamentary seminar on Kashmir organized by the National Assembly Secretariat and Young Parliamentarians Forum in Islamabad Thursday, the Prime Minister called Jammu & Kashmir Pakistan’s “jugular vein”. He stressed that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan’s identity.

The Prime Minister said our hearts beat and sink with our Kashmiri brethren.

“We share each moment of their pain and pleasures. We rejoice in their happiness and grieve in their gloom. Truth can’t be suppressed by bullets”, he added. Mian Nawaz Sharif saluted the spirit and determination of the Kashmiri people for continuing inalienable right to self determination in the face of brutal repression. The youth of Kashmiri people are writing a new chapter in Kashmir history. He said the martyrdom of vibrant and Charismatic Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani has given a new turn to the Kashmiri movement. He regretted the Indian aggression on the innocent Kashmiri people in the wake of protests triggered by the martyrdom of Burhan Wani

The Prime Minister said supporting the Kashmiri struggle for their right to self determination is faith of every Pakistan. “We know what they are going through. Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their indigenous struggle and continue to shake the conscience of the international community for their rights” the Prime Minister declared.

He said the peaceful protests that are continuing in occupied Kashmir show the will of the Kashmiri people. He said Pakistan will make sure that world knows what is happening in the occupied valley. He said Pakistan had sent special envoys to important countries to sensitize them about the situation in occupied Kashmir. He said that he personally raised the dispute in his address to the UN General Assembly session.

He said Pakistan desires good relations with all neighbors. We must cast aside the baggage of history and look to the future. We owe to the people the gift of progress and development that other regions are enjoying. One of the preconditions to achieve that end is the halt of ongoing oppression in occupied Kashmir. Referring to the four points he presented before the UN, Nawaz Sharif once again urged the world community to make all out efforts for the realization of the promise it made to the Kashmiri people seventy years ago. He said the UNSC resolutions should be implemented and the continued sufferings of Kashmiri people must come to an end now.

He said the holding of the international seminar is a clear manifestation that Pakistani nation, parliament and the government will continue to extend all out support to their Kashmiri brethren.-APP