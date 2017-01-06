Nuclear Medicines Deptt, modern diagnostic centre to be set up in Jinnah Hospital

LAHORE: Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Punjab Najam Ahmed Shah on Thursday said Nuclear Medicine Department and a modern diagnostic centre would be set up in Jinnah Hospital on Public and Private Partnership basis.

The centre would be equipped with Radiological and pathological lab test facilities and cancer diagnoses would also be available to the patients. He said other hospitals would also get benefit from this diagnostic centre.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting in connection with the setting up the diagnostic centre in Jinnah hospital, on Thursday. Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Jinnah Hospital Prof. Dr. Mehmood Shaukat, Additional Secretary Health Development Mussarut Jabeen, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, officers from P&D department and consultants attended the meeting.

It was informed in the meeting that Gamma Camera would also be installed.

The patients of the hospital would get this facility free of cost. MRI machine would also the part of this public and private partnership joint venture.

Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah directed the consultants to prepare feasibility report and Terms of References (TORs) of the projects within a week and submit report in the next meeting so that working could be started on both the projects without any further delay. APP