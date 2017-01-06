NAP must for establishing peace: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE: The Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that survival lies in the elimination of terrorism and the whole nation is united to achieve this objective.

Presiding over the meeting of Provincial Apex Committee on Thursday, he said National Action Plan (NAP) was a guarantee to peace in the country.

The decisions of military and civilian leadership had yielded positive results and incidents of terrorism and sectarianism had decreased considerably due to the steps taken under the NAP, he added.

“World also acknowledges the sacrifices rendered by the country in the war against terrorism and supreme sacrifices of Pakistan are being appreciated throughout the world,” he added.

He said brave Pak Army had defeated the terrorists through the most successful military operation in the world history Zarb-e-Azb.

War against terrorism was being fought through unity, solidarity and harmony, the Chief Minister said and hoped that Pakistan would achieve the victory by rooting out the menace of terrorism, extremism, militancy and sectarianism forever.

He said NAP had been fully implemented in the province and a number of important steps had been taken in this regard which had yielded substantial results.

The Chief Minister said Punjab was the first province where Safe City Project had become operational and use of modern technology was proving helpful in the war against terrorism.

He said the process of geo-tagging of madaris, mosques and worship places had been completed.

He said the government was determined to eliminate terrorism and for this purpose, all out resources were being utilized. The war against terrorism would be continued till the elimination of the last terrorist, he added. Progress on the steps being taken to eliminate terrorism, extremism and sectarianism in the province under National Action Plan (NAP) was reviewed in detail in four-hour long meeting.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the steps taken under NAP and it was resolved that efforts would be continued to eliminate terrorism, extremism and sectarianism from the province.

The meeting also appreciated successful operations carried out by the Punjab government and law enforcement agencies against terrorists and their facilitators.

The meeting paid tributes to the sacrifices rendered by the officers and Jawans of Pak Army, officers and officials of Punjab Police and other departments.

The meeting agreed to take more coordinated and effective steps for the elimination of terrorism, extremism and sectarianism under the NAP.

The meeting decided to launch crackdown without any discrimination against those providing financial support to the terrorists and their facilitators, besides closing down all sources of financial aid to them.

It was decided in the meeting that zero-tolerance policy would be implemented against those involved in printing and distribution of literature based on religious hatred and implementation on law of ban on provocative speeches would also be ensured.

Similarly, violation of Amplifier Act would not be tolerated at all and strict action would be taken against those involved in spreading terrorism, extremism, and sectarianism on social media. The meeting decided to make strict monitoring of entry and exit points of the province.

Adviser National Security General (R) Nasser Janjua, Corps Commander Lahore Lt. General Sadiq Ali, DG Ranger Punjab Major General Umar Farooque Barki, General Officer Commanding 10 Division Major General Sardar Tariq Aman, Chief Secretary Punjab Capt. (R) Zahid Saeed, Inspector General Police Punjab Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera, Home Secretary Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan, Secretary National Security Division Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and senior military and civil officers attended the meeting. APP