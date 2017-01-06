Hajj policy 2017 to provide more facilities to pilgrims: Sardar Muhammad Yousaf

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Thursday said the federal government was taking every possible step to provide maximum facilities to the intending hajjis during hajj 2017.

Talking to PTV, he said, Hajj plays a key role in the training of human beings and promote tolerance, justice, truthfulness, unity and brotherhood in the society.

He said that people’s confidence in govt’s Hajj Scheme has increased as his ministry received more applications than the quota, which reflected confidence of masses over the hajj government policy.

He said the government would provide best health facilities to the pilgrims this year too. The Federal government had provided the best possible facilities to the pilgrims in 2016 which was acknowledged by Hajjis both facilitated from private and public sectors. No complaint was received from any Hajji as they expressed complete satisfaction over the Hajj arrangements during last hajj,” he remarked. APP