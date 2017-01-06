Govt trying to hide PM’s corruption: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that government has been trying to hide Sharif family’s corruption for the past eight months, Nawaz Sharif is involved in money laundering, he transferred his money abroad through illegal channels, he was talking to media person outside Banigala here on Thursday.

PTI chief Imran Khan said, Sharif family has been categorically identified in the Panamagate revelations adding that Mariyum Nawaz owner of Mayfair flats or not it will be decide tomorrow.

Imran Khan said that he has to hold a presser to respond to the propaganda being done by ministers.

Earlier on Thursday, a five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed hearing of the Panama Leaks case.

The prime minister’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali submitted his reply which included details of the prime minister’s public office tenure.

The reply states that the prime minister was provincial finance minister from 1981 to 1985, after which he occupied the office of Cheif Minister Punjab till 1988. During the period of April-May 1988 he was acting chief minister.

Till 1990 he was CM Punjab again. He went on to become prime minister till 1993 for the first time, and then from 1997 till 1999 he was prime minister for the second time. From 1993 till 1996 he was opposition leader. He was exiled in 2000, and his exile ended in 2007.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked, that Nawaz Sharif had said that his leftover factories were shut down by Pervez Musharraf.

“How did he erect the Jeddah factories in exile then? Sharif family’s financial adviser had promised to produce evidence in court. But now you are saying there is no evidence.”

The hearing has been adjourned till January 6 (tomorrow).—Agencies