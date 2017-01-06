Govt functionaries asked to verify communication made on behalf of LHC Chief Justice, judges

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday asked government functionaries and others to verify communication (other than official communication in writing) made on behalf of the LHC chief justice and judges to them.

In a circular issued, the LHC Registrar Syed Khurshid Anwar Rizvi said it was learnt that some persons were misusing name of LHC chief justice and judges by introducing themselves as relative of the judge to get illegal advantage in offices/departments. Some matters of such kind have been reported, he added.

He asked the functionaries and others to first verify communication (other than official communication in writing) made on behalf of the LHC chief justice and judges to them from him, before taking any action. He further advised the officials to retain details of said communication because impersonation was an offence and any person, who commits such offence, was liable to legal consequences. APP