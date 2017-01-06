Good news for Karachiites: Garbage lifting machinery arrives from China

KARACHI: Garbing lifting machinery has arrived from China at the Karachi Port.

This was informed to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah by Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro at a meeting here on Friday.

The machinery included 200 small garbage lifting vehicles, mechanical sweeping machines for cleaning roads, bowsers to water roadside plants and dustbins.

The chief minister directed the minister to start cleaning of streets within three weeks.

Sources said that Chinese company Changyi Kangjie Sanitation Group will start cleaning in Karachi’s South and East districts by the end of this month.