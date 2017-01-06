Four dead, over 65 injured in Lasbela, Nawabshah accidents

LASBELA: At least four people died and more than 40 others injured in collision between a passenger coach and a car here on Thursday.

Police said that the accident took place in tehsil Hub, near Uthal area in district Lasbela of Balochistan where an over speeding passenger coach and a private car collided head-on.

The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital where condition of some wounded people was stated to be critical and it was feared that death toll could rise further.

The police impounded both vehicles and after registering a case into the incident started the investigation. Meanwhile at least 25 people were injured when a passenger coach overturned due to fog on Nawabshah National Highway.

According to rescue authorities the injured people were shifted to a local hospital where medical treatment is being provided to them.

INP