England paceman Mills replaces injured Badree in BBL

SYDNEY: English Twenty20 international pace bowler Tymal Mills has replaced injured West Indian leg-spinner Samuel Badree in the Brisbane Heat squad for Australia’s Big Bash League, the club said on Friday.

Mills, 24, will make his BBL debut on Wednesday at the Gabba against the Perth Scorchers and will play again against the Melbourne Stars on January 17.

The Sussex left-armer replaces Badree, who injured his hamstring in the Heat’s loss to the Sydney Sixers this week.

Mills made his English T20 debut last year and will use his stint with the Heat to build momentum for England’s T20 series in India at the end of the month.