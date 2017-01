LODHRAN: Four schoolchildren and a driver were killed when Hazara Express hit their motorcycle rickshaw on Jalalpur road here on Friday morning.

The three-wheeler were carrying schoolchildren when Hazara Express hit it at a railway crossing, leaving four children and its driver killed and 10 others injured. Six of the injured children were in precarious condition, hospital sources said.

Sources said that it is unclear whether the railway crossing was manned or not.