Trump insists he is ‘big fan’ of US intel community

WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump insisted Thursday he supports the US intelligence agencies despite having cast doubts on their conclusion that Russia interfered with the US presidential election.



“The media lies to make it look like I am against ‘Intelligence’ when in fact I am a big fan!” Trump said in a two-tweet statement.

“The dishonest media likes saying that I am in Agreement with Julian Assange – wrong. I simply state what he states, it is for the people to make up their own minds as to the truth.”

Trump has cited WikiLeaks founder Assange to express doubts that Moscow was behind the hacking of Democratic Party computers and accounts that led to the release of embarrassing documents and emails via the anti-secrecy group.