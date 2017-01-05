Stock markets drift after Fed update

LONDON: Stock markets flattened Thursday and the dollar lost support as investors gave a lukewarm response to the Federal Reserve’s signal that US interest rates may rise faster than expected.



US central bankers on Wednesday hinted that they may need to raise interest rates more rapidly than planned owing to “considerable uncertainty” linked to US President-elect Donald Trump’s fiscal stimulus plans that risks fanning inflation.

This was according to minutes of the final 2016 policy meeting in December at which the US central bank lifted rates.

In the wake of the Fed’s update, Wall Street stocks won solid gains Wednesday, Tokyo shares ended flat Thursday and Europe’s main stock markets fared no better at the half-way stage.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 did however reach yet another intra-day record high in earlier trading, at 7,211.96 points, thanks to a weak pound which boosts share prices of multi-nationals listed on the index.

“The British economy continues to defy expectations,” Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG trading group, said in response to another strong UK data release.

The latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the nation’s key services industry jumped in December to a 17-month peak at 56.2, data compiler IHS Markit revealed in a statement Thursday.