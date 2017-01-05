PSX witnesses stability

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), after previous day’s correction, witnessed stability on Thursday, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained 8.64 points and closed at 48713.63 points.



The KSE-100 Index, which had closed at 48704.99 points a daily earlier, dropped to 48646.20 points and then recovered and moved up to 48933.71 points before settling at 48713.63 points.

While the KSE-30 Index shed 2.15 points and closed at 26549.19 points, however, the All Shares Index gained 10.02 points and closed at 33272.98 points.

The shares of total 420 companies were traded, in which the share value of 211 companies increased and that of 182 decreased, while the share value of 27 companies remained unchanged.

The highest increase in the share value of Gandhara Industries was recorded which accumulated Rs. 40.04 and closed at Rs. 841, while the highest decrease was recorded in the share value of Unilever Foods which fell by Rs. 100 and closed at Rs. 5900.

In future trading, the share value of 128 companies increased and that of 20 companies decreased.

The market capital increased by Rs. 2.6 billion, and total turnover was 329 million shares.