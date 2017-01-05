Police inspector among three shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI: Three people including a police official were killed in separate incidents of violence in Karachi late Wednesday night.

According to police, police inspector Iqbal Mehmood was killed near Lal flats on Rashid Minhas road. Another police official and a civilian also sustained injuries in the incident.

According to SSP Investigation, Iqbal was investigating different cases related to anti-terrorism court.

SP Gulshan said that the police inspector was riding a motorcycle at the time of the incident while the suspects were driving a car.

In a separate incident, a citizen was killed at Jamshed Road near Pardah Park. SP Jamshed Town Tahir Noorani termed the incident as target-killing.

Another person identified as Rizwan was dead in firing of armed man in Korangi Industrial Area. SSP Noman Siddiqui said the murderer was arrested along with murder weapons.