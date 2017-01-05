PM Nawaz stresses role of writers to eliminate terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif stressed the crucial role of writers and poets along with the Operation Zarb-e-Azb to eliminate terrorism in the country.

Addressing the fourth International Conference on ‘Language, Literature and Society’ (ICLLS) being organised by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) here on Thursday, the prime minister stressed the need of struggle by writers and poets through pen against terrorism.

He said that thousands of innocent people had fallen victim to terrorism in the country. However, the government launched the Zarb-e-Azb Operation and broke the backbone of terrorists.