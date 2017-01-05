Panamagate hearing: PM’s counsel submit replies to SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday heard the Panama Leaks case.

Justice Khosa headied the five-member larger bench comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan

The prime minister’s counsel submitted documents containing complete timeline of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s holding of past public offices before the court.

According to the documents, Nawaz Sharif served as Punjab CM from April 19, 1985 to May 30, 1988 while as Acting CM from May 31, 1988 to Dec 2, 1988 and provincial Finance Minister from April 25, 1981 to Feb 28, 1985.

PTI’s counsel Naeem Bukhari prayed the court to exclude the letter by Qatari prince from proceedings. He argued that the letter was not our but only a part of the prime minister’s documents.

Justice Ejaz observed that if the Qatari prince’s statement is just an hearsay then why it is being presented as witness.

In reply, Bukhari observed said that if we ignore the letter then it will be proved that the Sharif family had bought the flats.

On this, Justice Azmat Saeed questioned how would you claim this? do you have any evidence?. He asked Bukhari that he has to prove through documents.

The bench remarked that if the letter is excluded then what would be the status of PM’s children. The letter had been written to endorse the viewpoint of PM’s child, he added.