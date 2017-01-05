Pak Armed Forces fully geared to respond to any aggression by India: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) GeneralQamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday said “Pakistan armed forces are fullygeared to respond to any aggression by India.”



“COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa rejects self-defeating claims byIndian Army Chief about ‘so-called surgical strikes’ and its possible recurrence,” Director General Inter Services Public Relations, Asif Ghafoor said in a Tweet here.

The new Indian army chief in an interview with NDTV had given statement on so-called surgical strikes against Pakistan.