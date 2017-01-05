Obama has failed to eliminate socioeconomic inequalities

Socioeconomic figures point to failures in policy under Obama administration. Inequality in income distribution in the U.S. rose to the highest level in nearly a century under the administration of US President Barack Obama.



Throughout his eight-year term in office, President Obama — who will soon leave the Oval office after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 — has failed to meet expectations for success in socioeconomic politics, falling short as he has in many other areas during his Presidency.

Having won the presidential elections with promises to empower the middle class on the heels of the big recession, Obama saved the U.S. economy from a major crisis but failed to equally distribute economic gains to the public.

Many studies conducted by academics and researchers at esteemed institutions have indicated that the inequality in income distribution in the country has reached its worst level in 100 years under the Obama administration.