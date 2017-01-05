Number of displaced in Mosul op passes 125,000: UN

ARBIL, Iraq: More than 125,000 Iraqis have been displaced since the start in October of an offensive to retake Mosul from militants, the United Nations said Wednesday.

“Following the intensification of military operations in Mosul city on 29 December, the rate of displacement from Mosul has increased markedly, with over 9,000 people having fled the city in the space of four days,” said the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Agencies