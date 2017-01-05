Kashmiris observe right to self determination day

MIRPUR (AJK): Jammu & Kashmir people Thursday observed the right of self determination day with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle till the achievement of their legitimate right of self determination.



Kashmiris observe this day every year to invite the attention of the world community to exert due diplomatic and moral pressure upon India to act upon January 5, 1949 UN resolutions on Kashmir.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir the public rallies, besides special meetings and seminars in all district headquarters besides the State’s metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Rawalakot and other places were the hallmark of the day.

In these special meetings speakers highlighted the importance of earlygrant of the right of self determination to Jammu Kashmir people which was being suppressed and denied by India since over last six decades.

Speakers in these meetings reiterated Kashmiris just and principled stance before the world that they (Jammu Kashmir people) would continue their struggle for right of self determination till the achievement of the ultimate goal.

They particularly highlighted the reality with the earnest demand about early grant of the birth right of self determination to Kashmiris without further loss of time and which was being denied by India since last 68 years because of her traditional hostile and stubborn attitude.

The right of self determination day reiterates the long cherished demand of the Kashmiris that they should be granted their birth right to decide about their destiny under the spirit of the internationally-acknowledged U.N resolutions.