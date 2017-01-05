JI demands capital punishment for medicine, commodities adulteration

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur Rehman has demanded of the government to legislate for imposition of capital punishment for those adulterating medicines and commodities.



Engr. Naeem expressed deep concern over the news in connection with the failure of governmental departments to curb adulteration in milk, medicines and commodities.

He strongly condemned the failure of the state-run watchdogs and said that it was a matter of grave concern for citizens. He added that media has unveiled these elements several times but the government remained unable to take any solid measure to bring this nefarious practice to an end.

He said in 2015 Consumers Protection Act was passed but unfortunately the Act is yet to be implemented. He demanded of the government to establish consumer courts.

The JI leader also demanded of the federal as well as provincial governments to legislate for imposing death penalty for convicts of adulteration.

He was of the view that such cases should be concluded within 30 days.

Engr. Naeem further said that JI’s Public Aid Committee has established a special cell for protection of consumers right. He added that if needed, JI would take to streets in this regard.