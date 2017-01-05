Hyderabad Literature Festival from Jan 06

HYDERARBAD: A three day Hyderabad Literature Festival (HLF-2) will be held here at Sindhi Language Authority from January 6 to 8 January, 2017.



The Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism, Sayed Sardar Ali Shahand eminent writer and intellectual Noorul Huda Shah would jointly inaugurate the HLF-2 at Sindhi Language Authority and Allama Daudpota Library on Friday

The Consul General of Itlay in Karachi Gianluca Rubagotti, Commissioner Hyderabad Shahid Parvez, Secretary Culture Akbar Leghari, Secretary Endowment Fund Trurst Abdul Hameed Akhund and othersliterary figures would attend the inaugural ceremony of the HLF-2.

The Chairman of APAL and chief organizer of HLF-2, Izhar Soomro has informed that different literary sessions, music programs, poetry sessions in Sindhi as well as Urdu languages, ‘Mach Kachehry’ (a traditional gathering around a fire), would be held during the festival, adding that an art gallery of works of Faqeer Hussain Chandio and Murad Ali Shah Bukerai would be established for three days at Zafar Kazmi Gallery Sindh Museum. This is a second Literature Festival of its kind which was being organized by the APAL, he added.