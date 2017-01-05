Govt, corruption cannot run together: Sirajul Haq

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that government is swamped in Panama leaks and that government and corruption cannot go together.



Addressing a press conference here he further said that every day more revelations are surfacing in Panama case while government’s statements are contradictory and that we too want earliest decision of Panama case.

There is corruption of billions of rupees each month and Supreme Court has talked of corruption in institutions, he said adding that a grand alliance without a clear objective would be no good. The landed gentry are in alliance for last 70 years irrespective of parties and the situation is such that the son is one party while father is in another.

No one is serious to solve peoples’ problem, people have become good enough only to cast vote and pay taxes, he added.