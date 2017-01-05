Four stranded Pakistanis in Egypt finally returns to Karachi

KARACHI: The Four crew members identified as Tanveer Ahmad, Umar Ghauri, Muhammad Tariq and Sami Ullah returns to home here on Thursday evening.



Pakistan embassy has provided tickets to them and they reached Karachi from Cairo International Airport via Abu Dhabi.

Talking to media Muhammad Umar said the dues of 17 Pakistani crew members of Kuwaiti ship stuck at Egypt’s port could not be cleared yet.

All the crew members of the ship have thanked media for raising voice for them and Pakistan embassy for giving them legal support.