Farhan makes it to final of President Gold Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob made it to the final of President Gold Cup International Squash Tournament after defeating Egypt’s Mohamed Reda 3-0 in the semifinal at Mushaf Squash Complex, here on Thursday.



Farhan, who is world number 49 faced tough a resistance from world number 42 Reda in the first set; however managed to win it 12-10.

In the next two sets, there was also an interesting contest. But it was again Farhan, who ultimately emerged victorious, winning these sets 13-11 and 11-9.

In the final, Farhan he will take on world number 30 Leo Au of Hong Kong, who in another semifinal encounter defeated Karim Al-Fathi of Egypt in a five-setter with a game score of 11-6, 11-13, 11-8, 7-11 and 11-5.

The final would be played on Saturday.