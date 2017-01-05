Deadly selfie takes a life in Sukkur

SUKKUR: A man fell into River Indus and drowned as he tried to capture his selfie at the Lansdowne Bridge.



Rescue services could not recover him despite a 10-hour-long search. The search was suspended due to dense fog.

According to details, Asif Jamil, a resident of Chrisitan Colony was visiting the bridge with his wife for a picnic. The manmade Lansdowne Bridge which connects Sukkur and Rohri, is a 19th Century engineering marvel, and often cause for awe in the region.

Selfie deaths are not unheard of. In August this year, an 11-year-old and her parents drowned in Kunhar River as they tried to take a selfie.

So-called “selfie deaths” have surged with the global rise of smartphones.