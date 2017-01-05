Commissioner expresses concern over internal inquiry about death of SU student

HYDERABAD: The Commissioner Hyderabad division Qazi Shahid Pervez has said he was not satisfied with the Sindh University’s internal inquiry in the mysterious death of a university student.



Talking to the media after visiting the university in Jamshoro on Thursday, the Commissioner also raised some questions about the hostel management, functioning of the Anti Harassment Committee and CCTV cameras.

“My personal view is that so far proceedings of the committee and the beginning they have done are not satisfactory,” he said.

“They have made vague terms (of reference). Their objectives are not clear. The inquiries are not conducted this way,” he observed adding that he had conveyed his such concerns to the inquiry committee in very clear terms.

Earlier, the dead body deceased was found hanging in room no. 36 of Undergraduate Hostel for Girls inside University of Sindh Jamshoro, reported Dunya News.

The management of University and police rushed to the spot upon informing.

Police in an effort to get into the room had to break the doors and hence recovered the dead body later on.

The deceased Naila Rind was a student of Sindhi Department of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro.