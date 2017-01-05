CJP decides to hear Tayyaba torture case in open court

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has announced to hear Tayyaba torture case in open court.

As per details, CJP ordered DIG and SSP Islamabad to present record and heirs before the court tomorrow (Friday).

The two member bench will hear the case from Friday (January 6).

It is pertinent to mention here that, Justice Saqib Nisar, on Wednesday, took suo motu notice of Tayyaba torture case.

The chief justice has directed Registrar Islamabad High Court to file a report of the case within 24 hours.