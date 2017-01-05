KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) will organise 4th Canada-Pakistan Trade Expo-2017 at Toronto in July 2017.



FPCCI newly elected President Zubair F. Tufail, in a statement here on Thursday, hoped that this expo will help increase Pakistan’s exports by capturing unconventional North American market.

The leading entrepreneurs and industrialists of the country were being invited to participate in the Expo. Chairman, Pakistan Canada Business Council at FPCCI, S.M. Muneer would personally supervise the affairs of the 4th edition of expo.

President FPCCI said that holding this expo would certainly help in exploiting Pakistani products in Canadian market.

The previous three Expos received very encouraging response and expects better response this time as well. This would afford opportunity to business community of both the countries to further come closer and strengthen economic cooperation and trade relations and would have positive impact on the export of Pakistani products to Canada.

Chairman, Pakistan Canada Business Council at FPCCI, S.M.Muneer was optimistic that the series of Pakistan trade expo would provide opportunity to explore new avenues for the promotion of Pakistan’s exports to Canada and other North American countries.

This expo would also enable us to expose our trade potential in the entire North America, leading buyers, chain stores, super stores etc, of Canada.

Special business-to-business (B-2-B) meetings would also be arranged during the Expo.

Canada was a potential market for textile, readymade garments, rice, spices, ready to eat meals, construction material, leather goods, jewellery, biscuits and cookies, dry fruits, bed sheets, towels, surgical item, sports goods, onyx, brass and textile handicrafts etc.

FPCCI has already extended invitation for participation to its member bodies and potential manufacturers. Exporters and interested companies may contact Faisal Joseph, Deputy Secretary of FPCCI at [email protected] for any information needed about this expo.