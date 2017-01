FAISALABAD: A minor boy was killed after falling from rooftop of his house while flying kite in the area of Madina Town police station.



Police said here Thursday that 8-year-old Hamza son of Muhammad Imran was flying kite at rooftop of his house in main bazaar Abdullah Pur when he accidentally slipped and fell onto the ground in his courtyard.

As a result, Hamza received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.