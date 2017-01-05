Bilawal vows to begin Parliamentary politics after winning by-polls

GARHI KHUDA BUX: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said he will begin Parliamentary politics from NA 204.

While talking to media on the occasion of 89th birth anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux, Bilawal said he will begin his parliamentary political career by winning from the vacant constituency of NA-204.

PPP chairman said he will go in the parliament along with his father Azif Ali Zardari who is also co-chairman of the party.

He said Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s son will go in the parliament with the votes of masses. “PPP will be in parliament and on the streets,” Bilawal warned Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

It is pertinent to mention here that, Asif Ali Zardari on December 27, 2016 announced to go in the parliament along with his son.