Auckland wants Serena back despite stormy exit

AUCKLAND: Auckland Classic organisers have appealed for Serena Williams to return next year despite the world number two lashing out at conditions following her shock second-round exit.

Williams said she “abhorred” the Auckland wind called the conditions the “least favourite” she had played in after losing 6-4, 6-7 (7/5), 6-4 to world number 72 Madison Brengle on Wednesday.

As she prepared to go to Melbourne for the Australian Open, where she will attempt to win an Open-era record 23rd Grand Slam title, Williams said she would like to “get to somewhere better, some warm weather”.

“I really abhorred the conditions. It was way too much for me. This is almost not a great opportunity to assess your game,” she said.

“I’m trying to think of a word that’s not obscene but that’s pretty much how I played,” added the American.

The New Zealand press were critical of Williams’ comments, with Fairfax Media saying the appearance of the tennis great was “a let-down from lots of perspectives”.

“She avoided sponsorship and media opportunities throughout her time in Auckland and you’d have to say Maria Sharapova gave the tournament more bang for its buck when she came in 2011,” wrote Fairfax tennis writer David Long.

In the New Zealand Herald, Michael Burgess said Williams “was far from a role model” with her reaction the loss in which she made, by one count, a staggering 88 unforced errors.