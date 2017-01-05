3rd Test: Pakistan resume play at 126-2 after rain

SYDNEY: Pakistan have resumed their innings from 126 for two on the third day in the third Sydney Test against Australia here on Thursday.

Earlier, the resumption of play was prevented due to rain and covers protected the Sydney Cricket Ground pitch and surrounds.

Pakistan resumed at 126 for two with Azhar Ali on 58 and Younis Khan on 64 in reply to Australia´s 538 for eight declared.

Australia have already won the series after victories in the Brisbane and Melbourne Tests, while Pakistan are battling to avoid their 12th straight Test defeat in Australia.