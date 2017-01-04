Wheat growers urged to avoid excessive irrigation to get better yield

LAHORE: Agricultural experts of the Punjab Agriculture Department have urged the wheat growers of the province to avoid excessive irrigation for better yield.



In an advisory issued here on Wednesday, the Agricultural experts revealed that wheat yield falls down due to excessive irrigation of the crop while low irrigation than the requirement decrease the nutrients the wheat acquired from the said crop.

They said that environmental changes have adversely affected our water resources and keeping in view the prevailing situation, latest modern technology should be used to measure the required amount of water and preserving the water resources by preventing its loss.

Crop yielded through balanced irrigation gives more production as compared to the crop grown by excessive or minimum irrigation, the agriculture experts further stated.