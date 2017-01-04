Turkey to extend state of emergency for another 90 days

ANKARA: Turkey will extend the state of emergency for another 90 days (three months), the deputy prime minister said here.

After a cabinet, Numan Kurtulmus, the deputy prime minister announced this while speaking to the media.

He said that the cabinet had decided to extend the state of emergency, being expired on Jan 19, for another 90 days with the approval of parliament.

When asked reason for extension, Kurtulmus said that FETO members were present in public institutions and these need to be cleared of the terrorists.

“We need implementation of emergency until the clearance of all FETO members from public institutions,” he further said.

Turkey had placed the state of emergency after last year’s failed coup attempt by Gulenist Terror Group (FETO).