ANKARA: Four days after the deadly shooting incident inside an Istanbul nightclub, Turkey on Wednesday said it had identified the shooter.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavusoglu claimed that identity of the terrorist, who killed 39 New Year party-goers in the wee hours of Sunday, had been established.

The foreign minister made this claim while was speaking to the Turkish state-owned news agency. However, he did not give any details of the attacker.