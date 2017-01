ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court’s new five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will rehear the Panama Leaks case today.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Sharif family changed their legal team.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will now be represented by Makhdoom Ali Khan while Shahid Hamid will represent Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar. Salman Akram Raja will be counsel for Hussain Nawaz.