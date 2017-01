ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday decided to hear the Panama Leaks case on a daily basis.

Earlier, a five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had started rehearing of the Panama Leaks case.

Justice Asif Khosa observed that the case will not be put on back-burner as it will be heard daily.

Petitioner Tariq Asad Advocate prayed the court to include Imran Khan’s name in the Panama Leaks and an indiscriminate investigation from all.