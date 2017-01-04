RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has banned Indian poultry products over bird flue scare. Saudi Arabia is the second largest importer of poultry products from India and exporters fear other importing countries might follow suit.
Four weeks after the World Organisation for Animal Health reported an avian influenza outbreak, Saudi Arabia has temporarily banned imports of poultry products from India. Agencies
Saudi Arabia bans Indian poultry products over bird flu scare
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has banned Indian poultry products over bird flue scare. Saudi Arabia is the second largest importer of poultry products from India and exporters fear other importing countries might follow suit.