PTI’s Panama papers case is strong, says Aitzaz Ahsan

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader, Senator Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) case is strong after the submission of additional documents regarding Panama Papers issue in Supreme Court (SC).

Demanding to summon Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Hussain Nawaz in the court, he said that he was ready to go to SC but due to some reasons, he didn’t participate.

If Nawaz Sharif is innocent then he should come to the court and defend himself, he added.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that there is no need of commission as Sharif family has already confessed to the charges. He said that PM should provide paper evidence to prove his innocence.

The PPP leader said that Sharif family constantly changes its lawyer as they know their case is weak.