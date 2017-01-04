PM reviews foreign policy, future roadmap for regional stability

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday reviewed the country’s foreign policy viz-a-viz current regional and global challenges.

“The meeting reviewed bilateral and multi-lateral relations with neighbouring countries, future road-map for regional stability and maintenance of mutually beneficial relations with all countries in the region and beyond,” a PM’s Office statement said.

The high-level meeting held at the PM House was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. General Naveed Mukhtar, PM’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and National Security Advisor Lt.Gen.(R) Nasser Khan Janjua.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan believed in peaceful co-existence with all countries of the region and looked forward to establishing strong and mutually beneficial relations with countries of the region.

“Peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and economically integrated region must be our shared objective and we must strive for realizing this objective,” he remarked.

“This could be possible only when we demonstrate a commitment to our aspirations of peace, progress and prosperity,” he added.

The Prime Minister said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a cornerstone of the country’s quest for regional connectivity and shared prosperity.

The meeting also reviewed the current status of Pakistan’s relations with its neighbours and strategic partners and evaluated various policy options in response to different challenges with regard to foreign relations.

The meeting focused on issues pertaining to regional, external and internal security situation.

The participants agreed that Pakistan’s continued efforts and remarkable sacrifices of both men and material in the war against terrorism had produced positive results which were universally acclaimed.—INP