PM Nawaz expresses satisfaction over CPEC projects’ progress

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that international investors are now showing keen interest for investing in Pakistan which is a manifestation of our successful economic policies and investor friendly environment.



He was chairing a high level meeting in Islamabad today where he was briefed on the progress made in the recently held 6th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee on CPEC in Beijing.

The Prime Minister was informed that agreement on 300 MW power project has been signed and it will be started soon. Similarly, Gwader water supply project, hospital, technical institutes and mass transit railway project in the provincial headquarters were also discussed in JCC at China. China has agreed to consider and examine Indus Cascade projects in CPEC.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Water and Power Ministry for securing 1.5 billion dollar Lahore – Matiari Transmission Line project agreement to be funded under CPEC and directed to actively pursue its implementation.

He also felicitated the Pakistani team for inclusion of Mass Transit projects in the four provinces and directed Railways Minister to facilitate the province’s by giving his ministires technical advice for project feasibilities.

Nawaz Sharif said road connectivity projects will open up under-developed areas of Pakistan to investment.

About establishment of Industrial Parks, the Prime Minister directed Federal authorities to initiate process of providing electricity, gas and telecommunication to the proposed sites.

The Prime Minister appreciated that provinces are represented in CPEC projects and it is important so that the benefits of these projects are equitably distributed among the federating units.

The meeting was attended by Minister Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, Secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad and other senior officials.