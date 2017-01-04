PM, children change counsel, PTI submits new evidence in Panama case

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his children on Tuesday submitted documents in the Supreme Court (SC) notifying a change of counsel in the Panamagate case.

The documents were filed by the respondents’ respective counsels.

According to the documents, Advocate Makhdoom Ali Khan will now represent PM Nawaz in court instead of Salman Aslam Butt.

Hassan and Hussain Nawaz will be represented by Salman Akram Raja, while Maryam Nawaz will be represented by Shahid Hamid.

The PM’s children were previously represented by Advocate Akram Shaikh.

Separately, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) submitted additional evidence in the SC.

A 40-page document containing the findings of an investigation conducted by British investigative agencies and Mossack Fonseca was submitted to the court by PTI’s team.

The evidence reportedly contains emails exchanged by Mossack Fonseca and Minerva Services which shed new light on the case.

These developments came a day before the Panamagate case hearing resumes in front of the SC’s newly appointed five-member larger bench headed by Senior Justice Naveed Khosa.