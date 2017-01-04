OIC sets meeting to discuss Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims

JEDDAH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has scheduled an emergency meeting with foreign ministers following the disclosure of a video posted online of Myanmar police officers beating Rohingya Muslim villagers.

Myanmar news outlets broadcast the video and it went viral on social media. It depicted several police officers beating and kicking two villagers who were among dozens of Rohingya Muslims being questioned during a military sweep of the region.

The video is rare documentation of abuses by the Myanmar government against Rohingya Muslims in a region virtually closed to non-governmental organizations and aid workers. Maha Akeel, spokeswoman for the OIC, told Arab News that the OIC has been “following up closely the situation in Myanmar with the Rohingya villagers for a few months now, and all the attacks, abuses, beatings and burning of their villages.”

“The OIC will hold an emergency meeting at the level of foreign ministers on Jan. 19 in Malaysia to discuss the dangerous violations committed against the Rohingya Muslims,” Akeel said, “and to make a decision to bring an end to this humanitarian crisis and take practical steps in terms of humanitarian aid to find a political resolution to grant this persecuted group their full rights.” INP